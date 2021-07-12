Weber-Stephen Products Files For IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Marpai, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) has filed for up to $30,546,875 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Marpai Inc.'s mission is to positively change healthcare for the benefit of (i) our clients who are self-insured employers that pay for their employees' healthcare benefits and engage us to administer the latter's healthcare claims, and we refer to them as our "Clients"; (ii) employees who receive these healthcare benefits from our Clients, and we refer to them as our "Members", and (iii) healthcare providers including, doctors, doctor groups, hospitals, clinics, and any other entities providing healthcare services or products, and we refer to them as the "Providers." We are creating the healthcare payer of the future for self-insured employers in the U.S., what we refer to as the "Payer of the Future." Through the use of the latest technology and artificial intelligence or "A.I.," we believe we have the ability to predict costly events, such as who is likely to develop a chronic disease or require a costly operation over the next twelve months. With this knowledge, we aim to optimize care so that employers can save money, while employees can have access to high-quality care and enjoy good healthcare outcomes."