Weber-Stephen Products Files For IPO

Marpai, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) has filed for up to $30,546,875 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Marpai Inc.'s mission is to positively change healthcare for the benefit of (i) our clients who are self-insured employers that pay for their employees' healthcare benefits and engage us to administer the latter's healthcare claims, and we refer to them as our "Clients"; (ii) employees who receive these healthcare benefits from our Clients, and we refer to them as our "Members", and (iii) healthcare providers including, doctors, doctor groups, hospitals, clinics, and any other entities providing healthcare services or products, and we refer to them as the "Providers." We are creating the healthcare payer of the future for self-insured employers in the U.S., what we refer to as the "Payer of the Future." Through the use of the latest technology and artificial intelligence or "A.I.," we believe we have the ability to predict costly events, such as who is likely to develop a chronic disease or require a costly operation over the next twelve months. With this knowledge, we aim to optimize care so that employers can save money, while employees can have access to high-quality care and enjoy good healthcare outcomes."
