Weber-Stephen Products Files For IPO

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeber-Stephen Products LLC, the maker of Weber grills, is planning an initial public offering this year, has filed to go public. The company is aiming to raise as much as $100 million, according to the prospectus for the deal filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Weber did not disclose how many shares it would sell or the expected range of prices—data that will come in future filings. The $100 million will also change as more information emerges.

