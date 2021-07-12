Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyzing Nucor's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved up to $97.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Nucor#Ask Price#Bid Price#Unusual Options Activity#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE:ASHR) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $37.77. Sentiment: BEARISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type: PUT. Expiration Date: 2021-08-20 Strike Price: $36.00. Volume: 888. Open Interest: 938. Three Indications...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $117.72 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology (NYSE:XLK) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $153.3. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type: PUT. Expiration Date: 2021-08-20 Strike Price: $149.00. Volume: 507. Open Interest: 420. Three Indications Of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.03% to $0.53 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million. GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.82% to $163.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 2.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
StocksBenzinga

US Steel Stock Moves Closer To Resistance In Bullish Pattern

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Friday. The company reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Thursday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the stock. U.S. Steel was up 2.71% at $26.16 at last check. US Steel Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks to...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Diana Shipping Inks Supplemental Agreement With Nordea Bank

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has signed a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge. The agreement extends by two years the repayment of the existing secured loan facility from March 2022 to March 2024 and increases the loan facility by $460 thousand. All other terms remain the same.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla's Stock Races Into Resistance: What's Next?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has sped over 11% higher after tumbling over 5% lower on earnings and putting in a bottom at the $627 mark. On Thursday, Benzinga Pro alerted its users Tesla had filed a patent that would allow it to recover and recycle nickel and cobalt from old lithium-ion EV batteries.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDXJ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $46.51 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Capital Product Partners Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 9% year-over-year to $38.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the rise in the fleet size following the acquisition of three 5,100 TEU containers in February 2021 and the decrease in net amortization.
StocksBenzinga

Why Shares Of Power Integrations Are Rallying On Friday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company late Thursday reported a 69% year-over-year increase in revenues, while EPS of $0.83 came in above the consensus estimate of $0.75. ''This growth reflects significant market-share gains and the impact...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. NASDAQ VSEC traded down...
StocksBenzinga

W W Grainger Stock Slips After Missing Q2 Earnings Estimates

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) reported second-quarter sales growth of 13.1% year-over-year to $3.207 billion, missed the consensus of $3.22 billion. Sales rose 15.0% on an organic, daily, constant currency basis. High-Touch Solutions segment sales were up 13.7% on a daily basis, and Endless Assortment segment daily sales growth...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast May Be Turning Around After News

Microvast was up 17.07% at $9.60 at last check. The stock is trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern, recently bouncing off support within the pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy