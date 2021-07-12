Gretchen Enzinger

Gretchen (Haverkos) Enzinger, 86, of Oldenburg, IN passed away surrounded by her family on July 9, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1935 to Edwin and Cecilia Haverkos. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Louis Enzinger of Oldenburg, IN; 4 children, Marty (Karen) Enzinger of Batesville, Jennifer (Tom) Sanderson, of Fair Oaks, CA., Gerard (Carla) Enzinger of Oldenburg, IN, Maria (Bob) Huber of Guilford, IN; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers (Jerome and Romauld) and 1 infant child (Lorelei).