Ameren Illinois electric vehicle charging plan approved

Hello again, and welcome back to another busy installment of the ABCs of EVs. Today we’re taking a look at BEVs…that’s B…E…V…and what it actually stands for. So let’s start with answering the question: ‘what does BEV stand for?’ It stands for Battery Electric Vehicle. And although it seems obvious to you…because if you’re watching this you’re either an EV driver or EV curious at least. But unfortunately there’s a lot of confusion out there, not helped by some manufacturers conflating ‘electrified vehicles’ with fully electric vehicles. So the crucial thing here is that a BEV is a fully electric vehicle. It has a plug on it to charge the battery, which in turns gives power to the motor to turn the wheels. Let’s have a very quick look at other terms that BEVs can be confused with.