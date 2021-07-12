Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Hibbett Schedules Opening For Stores

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 19 days ago

Hibbett announced the opening of two Hibbett Sports locations in Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC and a City Gear location in Sumter, SC. The Raleigh store is located at 3673 New Bern Avenue in the Tower Shopping Center. The store measures 6,000 square feet. “We are excited to open the very first Hibbett Sports in the entire city of Raleigh and look forward to serving the community with top-of-the-line brands and shoe launches such as Jordan and other signature footwear,” said Jessica Harris, Store Manager, Hibbett Sports.

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Raleigh, NC
Sumter, SC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibbett Sports#City Gear#Sc#Dsm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 6 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And this just in: They’re planning a second location, too. The second location will open in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space in early 2022. It’ll be in a corner space just off Barclay Downs Drive. Why […] The post LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy