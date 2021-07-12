Hibbett Schedules Opening For Stores

Hibbett announced the opening of two Hibbett Sports locations in Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC and a City Gear location in Sumter, SC. The Raleigh store is located at 3673 New Bern Avenue in the Tower Shopping Center. The store measures 6,000 square feet. “We are excited to open the very first Hibbett Sports in the entire city of Raleigh and look forward to serving the community with top-of-the-line brands and shoe launches such as Jordan and other signature footwear,” said Jessica Harris, Store Manager, Hibbett Sports.