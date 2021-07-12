Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy novels about ecology and climate change

By Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Lavie Tidhar
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, science fiction writers have been drawn to the subject of ecology: the study of the interconnection between living beings and their environment. The T-Rex of them all is of course "Dune." Frank Herbert's 1965 classic is epic in scope, yet intimately concerned with the compelling if imaginary ecology of the desert planet Arrakis. Several more novels followed, but "Dune" stands apart, an enduring classic of 20th century science fiction.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavie Tidhar
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Jeff Vandermeer
Person
Neal Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Climate Change#Ecology#Fantasy#The T Rex#Finnish#Australian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Environmentmit.edu

A Century of Science Fiction That Changed How We Think About the Environment

Even before the idea of climate change took hold, sci-fi began to think of the planet as something that preceded our species and could conceivably continue without us. It has become axiomatic to say that the world is becoming like science fiction. From mobile phones that speak to us (reminding Star Trek fans of tricorders), to genetically modified foods, to the Internet of Things and the promise of self-driving cars, people in industrialized nations live immersed in technology. Daily life can thus at times seem like visions from the pulp science fiction of the 1920s and 1930s — either a world perfected by technology, manifested in events such as the 1939 World’s Fair, with its theme “The World of Tomorrow”; or a dystopian nightmare, such as Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” (1932).
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Readers recommend the best climate fiction

When our science fiction and fantasy columnists, Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Lavie Tidhar, recently tackled the subject of books about "environmental matters gone wildly awry," commenters responded with a helpful syllabus of other must-reads. There were a few recurring themes: N.K. Jemisin is a genius; Paolo Bacigalupi's stories and books, particularly "The Windup Girl," are hard to shake; and Kim Stanley Robinson, whom our columnists also name-checked, has put out enough excellent books to keep readers busy for a long time.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Old-World English Fantasy Collides with Modern Day Culture in New Fiction Novel

William Thon has released ‘The Cottage,’ the first book in his new fantasy collection. Author William Thon takes readers through a fantastical adventure in his debut book “The Cottage.” Taking place in Kent, England, Thon brings to life an old-world English setting, quirky characters, some of which are part of the LGBTQ community, and the importance of environment conservation and endangered species.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

10 movies about artificial intelligence relevant to science fiction

When we have to talk about the science fiction genre, there are several topics that can be dealt with within films of this nature. On many occasions, although many of these issues go hand in hand, we can get to differentiate some or others. Normally, when there are robots, artificial intelligences do not take long to appear, but many times the latter take on enormous importance, beyond the deployment of these robotic beings, since they can come to think and yearn for the same things as humans.
Books & LiteratureNWI.com

New stamp honors science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin

The groundbreaking science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin, who novelist Michael Chabon called "the greatest American writer of her generation," is being honored with a postage stamp. Le Guin, known for her pioneering and genre-bending scifi, fantasy and speculative fiction works, was honored with the 33rd Forever stamp in...
Books & Literaturekwbu.org

Likely Stories : Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro

I’m Jim McKeown, welcome to Likely Stories, a weekly review of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Kazuo Ishiguro was born in Nagasaki, Japan in 1954 and moved to Britain at the age of five. His eight previous works of fiction have earned him many honors around the world, including the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Booker Prize. Two of my favorite of his novels—The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go--have had acclaimed films. I feel certain his latest novel, Klara and the Sun, will add to his oeuvre.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

2050 Earth Map Predicts Our Gloomy Future Brought by Climate Change

A new interactive map depicts the anticipated impact of climate change and industrial growth on the Earth's surface, providing a sobering forecast of how fragile our world will be by 2050. In addition, Esri's Living Atlas includes a new global land cover map for 2050 that uses satellite images and other data to provide a look into the next three decades.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'Weathering With You' Director Makoto Shinkai Shares Essay About Film's Commentary on Climate Change

We've been provided with an exclusive essay by Makoto Shikai about what it means for filmmakers to make movies about climate change and the younger generation and why he made Weathering With You. His highly successful follow-run to the anime phenomenon You Name, Weathering With You follows a teen named Hodaka who runs away from his rural home and ends up in Tokyo, where he falls for an orphan girl who can control the weather with her prayers.
Books & LiteratureElle

Shelf Life: Katie Kitamura

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
Books & Literaturesignalscv.com

5 Best Books Written by Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway is one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century. Born in Illinois in the USA in 1899, Hemingway lived a very interesting life and even served as a volunteer in World War I. He worked as a journalist for many years, acting as a foreign correspondent during the Second World War. Following the war, he settled for a time in Paris, and then went on to live in Cuba, and later covered the Spanish Civil War as a reporter. Sadly, when he felt he could no longer write well, Hemingway ended his own life.
MoviesVulture

Let’s Talk About the Twist Ending of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old

From the moment The Sixth Sense blew audiences’ minds with a shocking conclusion so well conceived it helped mainstream the phrase “no spoilers, please” — M. Night Shyamalan’s name has been synonymous with the twist ending. Old, his latest film, recalls the strengths the auteur first displayed on The Sixth Sense: An advanced ability to hook viewers with a mystifying premise plus the capacity to explore big themes like mortality and regret in the space of a fright. Old also exemplifies the faults in the director’s later efforts: A penchant for problematic portrayals of mental health and rudderless camerawork in service of a surprise that doesn’t feel earned.
Claremont, CAclaremont.ca.us

New - War & Existentialism Book Club

Join the War & Existentialism Book Club to enjoy good books and even better discussions! From the early 1900s to post-WWII, from Kafka to Camus, this book club explores existentialism, absurdism, war, the role of literature, and beautiful prose, among many other topics. This club is currently meeting via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. to discuss the monthly book selection. To sign up, please call the Joslyn Center at (909) 399-5488. Below is the reading list for the rest of the year:
Environmentdallassun.com

Past climate change help us prepare for future

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): Scientists are calling for a better understanding of past extreme climate change events in an attempt to anticipate future changes. Enter geoarchaeologist and anthropologist C. Michael Barton at Arizona State University. The School of Human Evolution and Social Change researcher, along with Foundation Professor Sander van der Leeuw and an international and interdisciplinary team, published their analysis this week in the journal Nature Geoscience. The paper describes past abrupt climate changes, what led up to the "tipping points" for those events, and what followed.
nybooks.com

The Burden of ‘Yes’

Anne Enright is a Professor of Creative Writing at University College Dublin. Her short stories have appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, and Granta, among other publications. She has published seven novels, including, most recently, Actress. (August 2021)

Comments / 0

Community Policy