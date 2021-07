Gene therapy reaches its cellular destination aboard an engineered virus, but the journey is not always problem free. Adeno-associated virus (AAV), the virus that is the backbone of many approved and experimental gene therapies, is foreign to the body and can therefore prompt dangerous immune responses. Even if those complications don’t develop, any antibodies the immune system produces against the viral vector means a patient can’t be given a second dose if needed because the antibodies will render the therapy ineffective.