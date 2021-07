Study to compare 4-month period consumption of Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition vs. Consumption of Cow Milk-Based Formula. VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler, and children nutrition company, announces the launch of a clinical study aimed at validating its toddler and kids products support growth benefits in healthy young children vs. cow-milk-based formula. The study will be led be Prof. David Fleischer, and Prof. Carina Venter from the Allergy and Immunology Center, Children's Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine. Prof. David Fleischer and Prof. Carina Venter are leading research in the field of food allergy prevention and working with children with food allergies.