1059 E Co. Rd. 200 N – Greensburg

POTUS|Posted byReuters
In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
Public Health|Posted byNBC News
CDC warns in internal document that 'war has changed' with the coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a stern warning about the delta variant of the coronavirus: "Acknowledge the war has changed." Now, it says even vaccinated people are able to readily spread the virus. That is part of the message from a recent internal presentation prepared by...
Sports|Posted byThe Hill
Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
House adjourns for recess without passing bill to extend federal eviction ban
House Democratic leaders failed to round up enough votes on Friday to pass legislation extending the federal ban on evictions just two days before it is set to expire, ultimately adjourning the chamber for a long summer recess with no path forward on the issue. After hours of inactivity on...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released
The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
House Rent|Posted byThe Associated Press
Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends
BOSTON (AP) — Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday...
Middle East|Posted byNBC News
Israel blames Iran for attack on tanker off Oman coast that killed two
A Briton and a Romanian were killed when an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker came under attack on Thursday off the coast of Oman, the company said on Friday, in an incident that Israel's foreign minister blamed on Iran and said deserved a harsh response. There were varying explanations for what...
Movies|Posted byNBC News
Amanda Knox says new Matt Damon movie 'Stillwater' is profiting off her story
Amanda Knox, whose murder conviction in Italy and then acquittal years later drew international headlines, said Matt Damon’s new movie “Stillwater” is profiting off her story without her approval. “Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events...
Florida State|Posted byFox News
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs executive order making masks optional in schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed an executive order making mask-wearing optional in the state's public schools. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued new guidance for K-12 schools recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff and students, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Texas State|NBC News
U.S. sues Texas over Abbott order restricting transportation of undocumented immigrants
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department sued Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in federal court late Friday over the state's effort to restrict travel of undocumented immigrants. A July 28 executive order signed by Abbott "would severely disrupt federal immigration operations" in Texas and is invalid because states cannot take...
