Margot Robbie has no plans to play Harley Quinn again

Time after time, Margot Robbie demonstrates that she has a myriad of clever styling tricks up her (proverbial) sleeve. Recall how she recently dressed up a pair of leggings with a smart blazer, or that one time she made an affordable wool coat from Mango look so chic. Now the actor has caught the fashion crowd’s attention yet again with another imitable look, which rightfully deserves a shoutout. While on a press tour for Suicide Squad 2 (the film will be released on Aug. 5), Robbie wore an Anna Quan shirt and miniskirt combo. The outfit showcased a brilliant layering technique you'll want to try for yourself come fall.