Margot Robbie has no plans to play Harley Quinn again

By Sam Warner
NME
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie has admitted that she doesn’t have any plans to play Harley Quinn again after The Suicide Squad. The actress is due to reprise her role as the DC villain in the new James Gunn film, having previously portrayed her in 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds of Prey.

MoviesCollider

Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.
WWEwonderwall.com

Margot Robbie slept with cardboard cutout of John Cena for 2 years

Margot Robbie had a close years-long relationship with John Cena years before they actually met… or before he even knew! It was more of a cardboard connection. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside John to promote their "Suicide Squad" film, Margot recalled her history with the wrestler-turned-actor. "I watched...
MoviesExtra

Margot Robbie on Her Ex’s Cutout of ‘Suicide Squad’ Co-star John Cena

The supervillains-turned-lousy-superheroes are back for a brand-new do-or-die mission in “The Suicide Squad”!. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Margot Robbie, who’s back as everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior, who plays Cleo Clazo/Ratcatcher II. The women opened up about the movie, with Margot dishing on the cardboard...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Task Force X ‘rescues’ Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad clip

During their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie and John Cena (in full Peacemaker lineup) shared a new clip from the R-rated DC adventure where Task X Force goes on a mission to “rescue” Harley Quinn; check it out in the video below around the 6:25 mark…
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Says The Suicide Squad Might Be “The Greatest Comic Book Film Ever Made”

Margot Robbie thinks The Suicide Squad, from the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn, might be "the greatest comic book film ever made." Described by the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker as a spiritual sequel to the John Ostrander comic books that inspired The Suicide Squad, about a squad of expendable supervillains dispatched on suicide missions, Gunn's first DC film is neither a reboot nor a sequel to Suicide Squad. The 2016 blockbuster from director David Ayer may have introduced Robbie's Harley to the DC Extended Universe, but co-star David Dastmalchian says Gunn's take is "Harley Quinn like you've never seen her before."
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Harley and Poison Ivy Finally Get Together in Harley Quinn Series

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy may have always had a romantic history in DC comics, however, fans have yet to see the two ever really come together in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series. The DC Universe has taken its sweet time developing the relationship between the two DC villains. Harley...
Movies/Film

James Gunn Has Talked to Marvel and DC About a Harley Quinn and Groot Crossover Movie

In the best crossover concept I’ve heard since last week’s Blade/Underworld idea, James Gunn wants to make a Harley Quinn and Groot crossover movie. I’m always a fan of crossing the streams and mixing up IPs, and Gunn has plenty of experience with both of these. The director has worked on both Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s The Suicide Squad. Apparently he likes the idea of mixing the two so much that he’s even spoken to the honchos in charge of both franchises.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

The Suicide Squad Is DC’s Funniest Film Yet

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn stops by the DC universe to helm The Suicide Squad and put his own hysterical spin on things. I should not have to warn you but I am: PLEASE STAY FOR THE END OF THE CREDITS. Belle Reve plays home to the highest mortality...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Margot Robbie Discovered A Clever Styling Trick You’ll Want To Try For Fall

Time after time, Margot Robbie demonstrates that she has a myriad of clever styling tricks up her (proverbial) sleeve. Recall how she recently dressed up a pair of leggings with a smart blazer, or that one time she made an affordable wool coat from Mango look so chic. Now the actor has caught the fashion crowd’s attention yet again with another imitable look, which rightfully deserves a shoutout. While on a press tour for Suicide Squad 2 (the film will be released on Aug. 5), Robbie wore an Anna Quan shirt and miniskirt combo. The outfit showcased a brilliant layering technique you'll want to try for yourself come fall.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Suicide Squad’: Review

‘Significantly better than the first’: James Gunn’s squad delivers for DC/Warners. Dir: James Gunn. US. 2021. 132 mins. An invigorating blast of bloody, disreputable comic-book cinema, The Suicide Squad turns its titular criminals into a collection of lovable anti-heroes set loose in a dazzling, surprisingly emotional adventure. Not exactly a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad — more like another stab at the same milieu, featuring some of the same characters — the new picture is energised by writer-director James Gunn’s unapologetically gritty approach, which feels like a bracing antidote to the earnestness and forced gravitas so prevalent in superhero films. Margot Robbie and Idris Elba shine, balancing humour and edginess in a blockbuster studded with visual wonders and inspired set pieces.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Another one: Margot Robbie’s double appeared on TikTok

According to the sayings, each person has five doubles in the world and, in recent times, many famous people witnessed it. And, just as Scarlett Johansson or Jennifer Aniston had to meet or find out about people similar to them, now it is the turn of Margot Robbie, who in the last hours was a trend since a tiktok user went viral due to the incredible similarities with the actress.

