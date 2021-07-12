Margot Robbie has no plans to play Harley Quinn again

‘Significantly better than the first’: James Gunn’s squad delivers for DC/Warners. Dir: James Gunn. US. 2021. 132 mins. An invigorating blast of bloody, disreputable comic-book cinema, The Suicide Squad turns its titular criminals into a collection of lovable anti-heroes set loose in a dazzling, surprisingly emotional adventure. Not exactly a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad — more like another stab at the same milieu, featuring some of the same characters — the new picture is energised by writer-director James Gunn’s unapologetically gritty approach, which feels like a bracing antidote to the earnestness and forced gravitas so prevalent in superhero films. Margot Robbie and Idris Elba shine, balancing humour and edginess in a blockbuster studded with visual wonders and inspired set pieces.
