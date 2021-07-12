Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19: State update - 489,951 cases, 10,789 deaths

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVE5h_0auWWomp00

As of July 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,395 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,760 are confirmed cases and 635 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 489,951. The current total death count is 10,789.

The collection dates for these cases (98%) fall between July 5 and July 11, 2021. 99.2% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 21,758 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,359,788 doses, including 1,667,447 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 199,878 vaccine series have been initiated and 184,299 (30.41% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Friday, 28,707 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,882,776. Of the tests reported today, 24,141 were PCR tests and 4,566 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 410 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 38 from Friday), and 37 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 460 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,894 cases (up 25) | 198 deaths (up 1)
  • Calcasieu - 23,476 cases (up 50) | 457 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,730 cases (up 9) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,610 cases (up 61) | 163 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,276 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 25,032 cases (up 145) | 294 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,329 cases (up 46) | 262 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,683 cases (up 25) | 118 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,287 cases (up 58) | 144 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,884 (up 33) | 126 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here .

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 967 and there have been 10 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
'
Of these cases, 737 are confirmed cases and 230 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 487,558. The current total death count is 10,781.

The collection dates for these cases (96%) fall between July 1 and July 8, 2021. 92.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 7.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 22,213 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,338,030 doses, including 1,657,258 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 198,448 vaccine series have been initiated and 183,121 (30.22% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Thursday, 15,571 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,854,069. Of the tests reported today, 13,811 were PCR tests and 1,760 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 372 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 21 from Thursday), and 36 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 164 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,869 cases (up 11) | 197 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 23,426 cases (up 9) | 457 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,721 cases (up 3) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,549 cases (up 25) | 163 deaths (up 2)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,268 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 24,887 cases (up 50) | 294 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,283 cases (up 22) | 262 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,658 cases (up 10) | 118 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,229 cases (up 22) | 144 deaths (up 1)
  • Vermilion - 5,851 (up 11) | 126 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------------------------------------
FROM THURSDAY:

As of July 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 789 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 554 are confirmed cases and 235 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 486,589. The current total death count is 10,771.

The collection dates for these cases (94%) fall between June 30 and July 7, 2021. 92.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 7.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 22,213 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,338,030 doses, including 1,657,258 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 198,448 vaccine series have been initiated and 183,121 (30.22% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Wednesday, 14,444 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,838,498. Of the tests reported today, 12,644 were PCR tests and 1,800 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 351 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 3 from Wednesday), and 33 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 110 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,858 cases (up 10) | 197 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 23,409 cases (up 22) | 456 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,719 cases (up 4) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,524 cases (up 6) | 161 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,267 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 24,837 cases (up 22) | 294 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,261 cases (up 10) | 262 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,648 cases (up 2) | 118 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,207 cases (up 18) | 143 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,840 (up 8) | 126 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of July 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,229 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 842 are confirmed cases and 387 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 485,803. The current total death count is 10,765.

The collection dates for these cases (96%) fall between June 29 and July 6, 2021. 99.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,283 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,315,817 doses, including 1,645,608 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 197,610 vaccine series have been initiated and 182,285 (30.08% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Tuesday, 13,221 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,824,054. Of the tests reported today, 10,234 were PCR tests and 2,987 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 348 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 10 from Tuesday), and 30 of those patients were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 249 new cases and 0 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,848 cases (up 16) | 197 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 23,387 cases (up 39) | 456 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,715 cases (up 4) | 99 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,518 cases (up 31) | 161 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,259 cases (up 3) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 24,815 cases (up 67) | 294 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,251 cases (up 22) | 262 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,646 cases (up 33) | 118 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,189 cases (up 19) | 143 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,832 (up 15) | 126 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM TUESDAY:

As of July 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,010 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 1,554 are confirmed cases and 456 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 484,577. The current total death count is 10,763.

The collection dates for these cases (84%) fall between June 28 and July 5, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 26,283 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,315,817 doses, including 1,645,608 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 197,610 vaccine series have been initiated and 182,285 (30.08% of the population) have been completed.

The Louisiana Department of Health was closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the July 4th holiday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Friday, 28,802 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,810,833. Of the tests reported today, 24,785 were PCR tests and 4,017 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 338 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 79 from Friday), and 33 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 343 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,832 cases (up 13) | 197 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 23,348 cases (up 57) | 456 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,711 cases (up 10) | 99 deaths (up 1)
  • Iberia - 7,482 cases (up 62) | 161 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,256 cases (up 2) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 24,748 cases (up 110) | 294 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,229 cases (up 6) | 262 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,613 cases (up 23) | 118 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,170 cases (up 46) | 143 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,817 (up 14) | 126 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM FRIDAY:

As of July 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 530 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 346 are confirmed cases and 184 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 482,560. The current total death count is 10,757.

The collection dates for these cases (92%) fall between June 24 and July 1, 2021. 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

The Louisiana Department of Health will be closed July 5. The COVID-19 update will resume July 6.

LDH is reporting an additional 55,678 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,289,534 doses, including 1,631,842 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 195,199 vaccine series have been initiated and 179,638 (29.64% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Thursday, 14,248 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,782,031. Of the tests reported today, 12,463 were PCR tests and 1,785 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 259 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 25 from Thursday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 103 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,819 cases (up 9) | 197 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 23,292 cases (up 13) | 456 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,701 cases (up 1) | 98 deaths (up 1)
  • Iberia - 7,420 cases (up 2) | 161 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,254 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 24,638 cases (up 42) | 294 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 9,223 cases (up 13) | 262 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,590 cases (up 6) | 118 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 5,124 cases (up 10) | 143 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,803 (up 2) | 126 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
