Red Sox top draft pick Marcelo Mayer's final high school at-bat was pretty memorable

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 18 days ago

Boston Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer capped off his high school in style by hitting a grand slam in his final at-bat with Eastlake High School.

