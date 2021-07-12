Red Sox top draft pick Marcelo Mayer's final high school at-bat was pretty memorable
Boston Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer capped off his high school in style by hitting a grand slam in his final at-bat with Eastlake High School.www.audacy.com
