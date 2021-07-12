Cancel
Sealed 'Super Mario 64' auctioned for record-breaking $1.56M

The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
  • A sealed copy of the Nintendo game “Super Mario 64” was auctioned for a record-breaking $1.56 million on Sunday.
  • The game was auctioned through Heritage Auctions based in Dallas.
  • The classic game released in 1996 earned an A++ rating from WataGames.

A sealed copy of the Nintendo game "Super Mario 64" was auctioned for a record-breaking $1.56 million on Sunday.

Auctioned through Heritage Auctions based in Dallas, the classic game released in 1996 earned an A++ rating from WataGames.

"Well -- we're a bit speechless on this one. What can we even say that would do this copy the justice it deserves? The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we're really at a loss here," the game’s auction description read.

It continued, "If you have had your heart set on obtaining the highest graded copy of the single best-selling video game on the Nintendo 64 -- the first 3D adventure of Nintendo's mascot, Mario -- we only have one piece of advice: this is not an opportunity to waste."

According to Heritage Auctions, the auction broke the record for the highest amount paid for a single video game. The previous record for a single game was $870,000 for an unopened copy of Nintendo’s "The Legend of Zelda."

Sixteen people bid on the game over the course of the three-day auction.

