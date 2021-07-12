Cancel
Zach Johnson latest out of The Open due to COVID-19

Zach Johnson announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will withdraw from The Open, which he won in 2015.

Johnson joins a list of 16 other players who have withdrawn, several due to COVID protocols in place for the tournament. That includes South African Louis de Jager, who also tested positive and had to withdraw, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews announced Monday.

The 34-year-old de Jager was set to make his Open debut on Thursday.

Johnson, 45, a two-time major winner, was tested following the final round at the John Deere Classic on Sunday. He fortunately got his positive test back before boarding a charter flight filled with caddies, managers and 16 players bound for Royal St. George’s. Johnson finished T34 on Sunday.

“I am disappointed to announce that I have tested positive for covid-19 and will have to withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship,” Johnson tweeted. “I look forward to returning to St. Andrews next year, a place where I have such wonderful memories. Good luck to all the competitors.”

Johnson’s Open title came at St. Andrews.

Johnson was replaced in the field by Sam Horsfield of England, while de Jager was replaced by Dylan Frittelli.

Ryan Moore, who qualified for The Open after his tie for second at the John Deere, declined his spot, citing a back injury. He was replaced by Adam Long.

–Field Level Media

