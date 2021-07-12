Blast From the Past with a Mystery Royal

Cancel
From Monday - Thursday of All-Star Week, we will be talking with former Royals fan favorites at 2:30pm and 4:15pm on ‘The Drive.’ Tune in and hear what these former Royals players have to say about the team, the sport, their playing days & more.

MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays acquire reliever Shawn Armstrong from Orioles

The Rays have acquired reliever Shawn Armstrong from the Orioles, for cash considerations, according to Baltimore. Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com was first with the news. Armstrong, a 30-year-old righty, was thought to be a saves candidate for the Orioles back in March. However, he started his season with trips to the paternity and COVID-19 lists. After that, Armstrong struggled mightily, with an 8.55 ERA in 20 innings – including five home runs allowed. By June, Armstrong was designated for assignment by Baltimore, clearing waivers and joining Triple-A Norfolk. Armstrong spoke to Kubatko about his tumultuous start to the season, a good reminder of the human side of the game. Things went better for Armstrong in his 17 innings there, as he posted a 3.18 ERA with a 26.6% strikeout rate and 7.6% walk rate.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBthecomeback.com

Anthony Rizzo crushes 449-foot home run in Yankees debut

The Chicago Cubs traded stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Craig Kimbrel in an eye-opening fire sale ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Rizzo — the heart and soul of the Cubs’ run of success that featured a World Series title in 2016 — was dealt to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the first baseman made his debut with the Yankees on Friday night against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park (he’s from the Miami area too, adding to what had to be an extremely emotional day).
MLBNBC Sports

Altuve silences loud Giants fans with mammoth grand slam

It appears as though Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fed off the crowd at Oracle Park on Friday night. In the Astros' first visit to San Francisco since their 2019 sign-stealing scandal was uncovered prior to the 2020 season, Giants fans serenaded Altuve with boos every time he came to the plate in the first game of the series.
MLBESPN

Lopez drives in four runs, Royals roll past Orioles 9-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Nicky Lopez drove in four runs to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Lopez cleared the bases in the second inning with a two-run single and again in the seventh with a two-run double out of the ninth spot in the batting order.
MLBFulton Sun

Harvey snaps skid, pitches Orioles past Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Matt Harvey ended his nine-game losing skid with his best performance in years, pitching six crisp innings Sunday to send the Baltimore Orioles past the Kansas City Royals 5-0. Harvey (4-10) had been winless in 12 starts since his previous victory May 1. The former All-Star allowed just three singles, walked one and struck out two against his former team.
MLBKenosha News.com

Royals ride home runs by Ryan O'Hearn, Jorge Soler past Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers batting order failed to answer the bell for an early start Tuesday. Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Brewers 5-2 in a game that began four hours early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.
MLBSan Francisco Examiner

‘Powder River!’ Giants record-setting home run pace provides a blast from the past

Nod in approval, Barry Bonds. Doff that cap you wear in public, Willie Mays. Peer down from heaven and brandish a trimphant fist, Bobby Thomson. The Giants aren’t just hitting home runs as they did in the days of Bonds, Mays and Thomson. They’re homering at a record pace. Manager Gabe Kapler’s band of surprising sluggers has clubbed 132 homers in 89 games, a pace that, if maintained, will enable the Giants to set a franchise record with 240 round-trippers.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brewers blast three homers, rally past Braves

EditorsNote: Changed Corbin to Burnes in 4th graf; Other minor tweaks. Milwaukee’s Avisall Garcia had three hits, including a three-run homer, to help the visiting Brewers erase an early four-run deficit and beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday. The Brewers hit three home runs and extended their winning streak...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Eloy Jimenez's blast carries White Sox past Royals

Eloy Jimenez’s 459-foot home run -- his first long ball of the season -- helped the visiting Chicago White Sox earn a 5-3, come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Jimenez missed Chicago’s first 99 games with a torn left pectoral tendon suffered in a spring training...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Willson Contreras' blast in 9th rallies Cubs past Arizona

Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the visiting Chicago Cubs rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon. Contreras had three hits as the Cubs rallied in a span of four pitches against Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras...
Northfield, MNPost-Bulletin

Meyer pitches Royals past Northfield 2-0

Matt Meyer pitched 8 2/3 innings of shutout ball as the Rochester Royals blanked the Northfield Knights 2-0 in amateur baseball on Sunday at Mayo Field. Meyer allowed nine hits and struck out 14 while issuing three walks. Despite allowing 12 base runners, the left-hander did not allow a run. Jake Halverson came on to get the final out in the ninth inning to earn the save in the Section 1B contest.
Huntsville, ALtheredstonerocket.com

Royal blue rides defense past top-seeded navy blue

The royal blue team turned three double plays on defense against navy blue. They made every out count. Royal blue edged navy, 17-16 on Thursday at field 2 in Brahan Spring Park. By winning this semifinal, they advanced to the spring season championship game scheduled July 19 for the 55-and-over Rockets league in Huntsville Senior Softball.
MLBallfans.co

Royals Reportedly “More Open” To Trading Whit Merrifield Than In Past

3:48PM: The Mets are one of the teams interested in Merrifield, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports (Twitter link). One source tells Heyman that it still seems “highly doubtful” that the Royals actually move Merrifield in any deal. 9:18AM: Teams have been trying to pry second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield away from...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Blasts 16th homer

Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over Detroit. Santana added some insurance for Kansas City with his fifth-inning homer. The first baseman has hit safely in five straight games, although he's gone just 5-for-21 in that span. The 35-year-old has a .242/.360/.415 slash line with 16 long balls, 52 RBI, 50 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 403 plate appearances. He remains more valuable in fantasy formats that use on-base percentage given his 15.1 percent walk rate.

