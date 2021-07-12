Blast From the Past with a Mystery Royal

The Rays have acquired reliever Shawn Armstrong from the Orioles, for cash considerations, according to Baltimore. Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com was first with the news. Armstrong, a 30-year-old righty, was thought to be a saves candidate for the Orioles back in March. However, he started his season with trips to the paternity and COVID-19 lists. After that, Armstrong struggled mightily, with an 8.55 ERA in 20 innings – including five home runs allowed. By June, Armstrong was designated for assignment by Baltimore, clearing waivers and joining Triple-A Norfolk. Armstrong spoke to Kubatko about his tumultuous start to the season, a good reminder of the human side of the game. Things went better for Armstrong in his 17 innings there, as he posted a 3.18 ERA with a 26.6% strikeout rate and 7.6% walk rate.