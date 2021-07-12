Friends Had Big Impact On Many Presidents

Many Presidents had close friends make a big impact on their lives and influenced their presidency. I talked with author Gary Ginsberg about his book "First Friends". He told me about 10 Presidents who had close friends who helped shape their Presidency. Ginsberg says Thomas Jefferson was close with James Madison with that friendship being formed in part because of the differences that grew behind Alexander Hamilton and George Washington. Jefferson and Madison founded the Democratic-Republican party which dominated politics on a national level for about 50 years. Ginsberg says other "first friends" include Vernon Jordan who was a close friend of Bill Clinton. Ginsberg says Jordan played a role in convincing Hillary Clinton to stay in the marriage with Bill after the Monica Lewinski situation.