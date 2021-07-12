Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks edge higher ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GlpA_0auWVzHn00

Stocks were broadly higher in afternoon trading Monday ahead of a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 132 points, or 0.4%, to 35,001 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. The indexes were on pace for more record highs.

Stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 were split between gainers and losers. Banks, communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the upward move. A mix of companies selling household goods fell. Trading was muted overall, with a few stocks making big moves on little news.

L Brands rose 4.3% after the company's board approved splitting the Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies. Virgin Galactic fell 17.6% followed up a successful spaceflight with plans to sell up to $500 million in stock.

Treasury yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.35% late Friday.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday starting with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

Expectations are high this quarter for publicly traded companies. The pandemic is waning, and all of the United States effectively reopened again in the last quarter as vaccine availability became widespread. Investors will be looking to see not only what sort of profits these companies brought in the last three months, but also what their outlook is now that things are normalizing.

Corporate earnings are expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009, when corporate profits started recovering from the Great Recession.

Ultimately investors are going to need these companies to deliver this season. Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on the backs of expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

“This needs to be more of a confirmation process this earnings season,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Investors are closely watching what companies say about the future in the latest round of earnings, now that the economy is shaking off the worst impact from the pandemic and companies have a clearer view ahead.

“The market has an expectation for the economy and interest rates and it's a matter of whether company's are going to acknowledge this or are they going to be cautious,” Wren said. “The market would like to see some certainty.”

As investors keep an eye on corporate earnings, there are also lingering worries about the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant that is spreading quickly across much of the world. Places in the U.S. being hit particularly hard by the delta variant include the South, where vaccine hesitancy and resistance is more common. There are some worries that these areas may have to reimpose restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#L Brands#Stock Prices#Nasdaq#Virgin Galactic#Treasury#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat After Amazon Revenue Miss

The major market indexes ran out of steam on the last day of a strong month, dragged down by a second-quarter revenue miss from e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN, -7.6%) and rising concerns over the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Wall Street also weighed the latest round of economic...
New York City, NYPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stock end lower but still mark 6th straight monthly gain

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, giving up their gains for the week. The S&P 500 still managed to end July higher, marking six monthly gains in a row, the longest such streak since 2018. The benchmark index fell 0.5% Friday, with a big drag coming from Amazon. The online retail giant slumped 7.6% after it reported sales growth that was big but not as big as Wall Street expected. Its sales forecast also disappointed investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.23%.
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street stumbles at the close of another strong month

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stock indexes fell Friday, with much of the downward weight coming from a stumble for high-flying Amazon. The S&P 500 lost 23.89, or 0.5%, to 4,395.26. But it nevertheless wrapped up its sixth straight month of gains, its longest such streak since 2018, and it's still within 0.6% of its record high set on Monday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Futures Slide As Amazon, Skyworks Dive; Atlassian, Dexcom, KLA Soar; China Expands Crackdown

Stock futures shifted sharply lower Friday, reflecting action in global trade, as markets headed toward the final trading session of July. Earnings news drove dramatic early moves from Amazon.com, Atlassian, Dexcom and KLA. Biotech test leader Qiagen set up for a possible early breakout. Meanwhile Chevron led, Caterpillar lagged on the Dow Jones today, following their quarterly reports.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher as IT, auto stocks advance

BENGALURU, July 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose slightly on Friday, cutting losses for the week, as Tech Mahindra led IT stocks higher on strong quarterly earnings, while auto scrips including TVS Motor also advanced. By 0411 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.17% to 15,805.90 and...
StocksForbes

Is Exxon Mobil Stock A Good Pick Ahead Of Earnings?

The shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) have observed a 10% decline in the past month as benchmark prices declined due to the easing of production curtailments by OPEC. The company is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders in the coming years. Despite an uncertain demand-supply environment, the company’s second quarter results are likely to benefit from high benchmark prices, assisting deleveraging plans. The second quarter revenues are likely to grow by around 100% (y-o-y) resulting in strong earnings expansion over last year’s depressed number. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Exxon Mobil Earnings Preview.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after the company...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wall Street opens green and the Dow Jones rises 0.35% despite economic data

New York, Jul 29 (EFE) .- Wall Street opened this Thursday in green and the Industrial Dow Jones, its main indicator, rose 0.35% despite weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States. Half an hour after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 122.40 points and...
StocksHerald & Review

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly in...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Shaves Some Gains As This Sector Rallies; Robinhood IPO Fizzles

The stock market came off session highs in afternoon trading Thursday, brushing off a weak reading on second-quarter GDP. Robinhood's (HOOD) IPO was falling flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite reduced its gain to 0.2%. Small caps also thinned gains, as the Russell 2000 showed a 1% increase. It had been up as much as 1.4%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 snap 2-session skid as stock-market investors shake off signal that growth is waning; Robinhood IPO sinks

U.S. stock indexes ended solidly higher Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 index finishing higher for the first time in three sessions, as investors weighed a weaker-than-expected updated report on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and a woeful public market debut for trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 154 points, or 0.4%, at 35,085; the S&P 500 index rose 0.4% to 4,420. Both indexes touched all-time intraday trading highs before paring those gains somewhat. The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Out of Favor Tech Stocks With Massive Upside

Zoom Video (ZM) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have little in common, hailing from two completely different industries, but both do have one thing in common, they are out of favor currently relative to most of their peers and offer major upside for investors at current prices.Two Tech Stocks To Buy On Dips.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

AbbVie Earnings Edge Past Views With Stock Right At Buy Point

AbbVie stock fell Friday after the pharma company reported adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share on $13.96 billion in second-quarter sales. On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected AbbVie (ABBV) to earn $3.08 a share on $13.63 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, AbbVie earned $2.34 per share and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy