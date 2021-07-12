Cancel
Skybound sets July 17-18 for Xpo II convention

By David Brooke
Last May, Skybound hosted their Xpo virtual event with comics and gaming panels and now Xpo II: Fueled by Nongshim Shin Noodle Soup is set to take place July 17-18. As with the previous Xpo convention, fans can attend via Skybound Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Twitch Channel. Fans can register via Facebook right now.

