Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charles Kelley Shares Update From Hospital After Lady A Cancels First Show Back

By Joe Vitagliano
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYGWX_0auWVWsq00

“Hey guys—sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months—that’s an understatement,” Charles Kelley wrote in an Instagram post from Sunday. “But the ol’ appendix had other plans.”

The previous Saturday night, Kelley was set to take stage alongside Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott to headline the Lakefront Music Fest with their multi-platinum country trio, Lady A… that is, until Kelley found himself in the hospital getting acquainted with some of the less-than-fun surprises of life.

“[D]idn’t even know what an appendix was until [F]riday when it sent me to the ER,” Kelley wrote. “Love y’all and be back soon enough.”

This isn’t the first time appendicitis has foiled touring plans. In 2013, Elton John canceled a Hyde Park gig with Elvis Costello to treat a sudden case (thankfully for John, with antibiotics at first). Other times, artists can end up on the operating table—in 2017, John Mayer was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing the rescheduling of several Dead & Company gigs.

In the meantime for Lady A fans, the band—who have shows booked through the fall—is staying strong. “This morning Charles is in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery,” Haywood and Scott wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all. We appreciate your understanding.”

Lady A is on tour through October, check out the full list of dates HERE. Watch a new live video of their song “Talk Of This Town” below:

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

253
Followers
643
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Hillary Scott
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ol#Charleskelley#Dead Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicwbwn.com

Lady A’s Charles Kelley Moves Out From Behind the Drums to Find His Voice

Lady A‘s Charles Kelley shares that before he found his voice as a lead singer, he got his musical start as a drummer…but not a good one. “Something that most people probably don’t know is I actually first started playing drums before I realized I could sing. And you know, I wasn’t a very good drummer.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Marital Woes With Dean McDermott

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who is rumored to have split with her actor husband, takes to social media to share a picture of herself in her hospital bed. AceShowbiz - It might have been a difficult time for Tori Spelling. The former "BH90210" star, who reportedly has marital issues with husband Dean McDermott, revealed that she is currently hospitalized.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg’s mother Beverly Tate has reportedly been hospitalized for several months battling a mystery illness, and fans have been concerned about her. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The hip-hop star recently took to social media to share an update on...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
Eureka, CAPosted by
extratv

Metal Church Rocker Mike Howe’s Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, Metal Church frontman Mike Howe was found dead at the age of 55. A spokesperson for Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that Howe died from asphyxia due to hanging. His death has been ruled a suicide. On Monday morning, police responded to a call about an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy