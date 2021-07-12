Hatchery continues to celebrate 125 years
SPEARFISH — Visitors to the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives were treated Saturday to live music, historic reenactments by actors Max G. Merchen as Dewitt Clinton (D.C.) Booth and LeeAnn Paananen as Ruby Booth, a visit from sculptor Jim Maher, and a trout cooking exhibition by Nancy “Nonna” Manzari of “Nonna’s Kitchen” and head chef Kris Kjerengtroen using fresh herbs from Ruby’s garden and the Northern Hills Master gardeners.www.bhpioneer.com
