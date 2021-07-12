Cancel
Spearfish, SD

Hatchery continues to celebrate 125 years

By Alex Portal, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — Visitors to the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives were treated Saturday to live music, historic reenactments by actors Max G. Merchen as Dewitt Clinton (D.C.) Booth and LeeAnn Paananen as Ruby Booth, a visit from sculptor Jim Maher, and a trout cooking exhibition by Nancy “Nonna” Manzari of “Nonna’s Kitchen” and head chef Kris Kjerengtroen using fresh herbs from Ruby’s garden and the Northern Hills Master gardeners.

www.bhpioneer.com

#Fish Hatchery#Trout
