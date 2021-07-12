Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State launches $50,000 vaccine incentive program

By STEPHEN LANGEL
Cleveland Jewish News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State University will award $50,000 in incentives for fully-vaccinated students, faculty and staff throughout August, according to a university news release. OSU will hold four drawings in August, beginning Aug. 2 and expects to award prizes to about 100 people throughout the month. Prizes will include gift cards of $100 to $1,000, season football tickets and campus parking passes. To be eligible, students, faculty and staff must not only be fully vaccinated, but must show proof of vaccination to the university.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio State University#Football#Incentive Program#Vaccinations#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 3

Community Policy