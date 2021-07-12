Ohio State launches $50,000 vaccine incentive program

The Ohio State University will award $50,000 in incentives for fully-vaccinated students, faculty and staff throughout August, according to a university news release. OSU will hold four drawings in August, beginning Aug. 2 and expects to award prizes to about 100 people throughout the month. Prizes will include gift cards of $100 to $1,000, season football tickets and campus parking passes. To be eligible, students, faculty and staff must not only be fully vaccinated, but must show proof of vaccination to the university.