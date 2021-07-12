July 4th Photo Contest

The Historic Savannah Foundation will host an online photo contest where participants are invited to share photos of their favorite historic building or place via Instagram, describing why they chose it and using the hashtag #SavFave. Shared images will be automatically entered into the contest which runs through July 31. “We want people to be creative with their photography, to look at old buildings in a new way, and to present the places we see every day, but may take for granted,” said Historic Savannah Foundation’s Director of Preservation and Historic Properties Ryan Arvay. Participants can enter as many times as they want with the only conditions being the images must be original and related to the theme of a favorite historic building, place, or site in Savannah and surrounding Chatham County. They must also have been taken within the last 12 months. The first-place prize includes a collection of HSF books - including “Savannah: Square by Square,” the honor of having the winning photo displayed publicly and inclusion of the photo in HSF’s Annual Report. The second-place winner will receive “Savannah: Square by Square” in addition to having their winning photo publicly displayed and included in HSF’s Annual Report. The third-place winner and fan favorite will also have their photo publicly displayed and published in HSF’s Annual Report. “Winners are judged and selected by HSF staff during the first week of August, after the contest closes, with emphasis placed on composition, lighting, and handling of the subject,” Arvay said. “We encourage people to be creative with their photography, to look at old buildings in a new way, and to present the places we see every day, but may take for granted.” HSF saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present and future. Following its formation in 1955, the nonprofit organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings that have been saved and protected throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. They are committed to continuing to build capacity within HSF’s operations, secure new financial resources, improve HSF’s image and visibility and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. Winners of the summer photo competition will be announced Aug. 17, with prizes awarded later in the month. For information about HSF and the photo contest, visit myHSF.org.