Fernandina Beach woman’s home damaged after Tropical Storm Elsa

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa isn’t in everyone’s past quite yet.

Repairs are now underway for Fernandina Beach local Barbara Roberts.

The starting point for those repairs is the hole in her bedroom ceiling caused by a falling tree.

“It smells so horribly bad. All that water came through the roof,” Roberts said.

The damage in Barbara’s room can be clearly seen in the broken wooden beams in the ceiling hole and the insulation and tree leaves on the floor.

Barbara said she’s been sleeping in her son’s room.

The damage to her home doesn’t stop there but extends from the roof and walls to the flooring.

However, Roberts is no stranger to storm damage.

“I just had the roof replaced two months ago. It was still damaged from Irma,” Roberts said.

Roberts said she doesn’t know what the road ahead looks like for her.

A GoFundMe has since been set up for Roberts with a goal of $10,000.

“You know it’s difficult. So hopefully the GoFundMe account will help me with those expenses, immediate expenses as well if anybody donates.”

Today Barbara is thankful for what she does have: her life.

“Please pray for me but I do want everybody to know that I am blessed because I was not in this room at the time,” Roberts said.

