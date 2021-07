Out of all the treasures used for upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, we’ll be looking at how you can get your hands on Evil Crystals. These sinister items are used for a few of the stronger upgrades in the game, such as upgrading the bug net, or more notably the bow. How you get these items may not be all that clear if your luck hasn’t been the greatest and they’ve not been dropping, so this guide will aim to clear some things up. There are two main places you can get these items, but if you have the money to spare you can always just buy them.