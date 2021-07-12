Broadcom Acquiring SAS Institute?
Broadcom may acquire business intelligence and analytics software provider SAS Institute Inc. for $15 billion to $20 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The target acquisition potentially aligns well with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software businesses — particularly products from CA Technologies and Symantec. However, the SAS Institute employees could potentially face culture shock under Broadcom’s ownership, ChannelE2E believes.www.channele2e.com
Comments / 0