Broadcom Acquiring SAS Institute?

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcom may acquire business intelligence and analytics software provider SAS Institute Inc. for $15 billion to $20 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The target acquisition potentially aligns well with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software businesses — particularly products from CA Technologies and Symantec. However, the SAS Institute employees could potentially face culture shock under Broadcom’s ownership, ChannelE2E believes.

