Washington Football Team gives details on new name, logo in 2022
The Washington Football Team will reveal its new name and logo next year but some details have emerged as fans eagerly anticipate the new branding. When the Washington Football Team came up with their placeholder name after the much-too-late disposal of their previous and offensive moniker, the backed-up assumption was that “Football Team” was merely a placeholder. Yet, after playing 2020 with that name, the franchise spent all offseason mum on any changes for the 2021 NFL season.nflspinzone.com
