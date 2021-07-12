Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team gives details on new name, logo in 2022

By Cody Williams
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team will reveal its new name and logo next year but some details have emerged as fans eagerly anticipate the new branding. When the Washington Football Team came up with their placeholder name after the much-too-late disposal of their previous and offensive moniker, the backed-up assumption was that “Football Team” was merely a placeholder. Yet, after playing 2020 with that name, the franchise spent all offseason mum on any changes for the 2021 NFL season.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Post#The Football Team#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

"Hail to the Redskins"

The history of the Washington franchise is long and storied. The team has been known as the Boston Braves, the Boston Redskins, Washington Redskins, and currently, the Washington Football Team. Fans of the team have rightly been proud of the team and some of the elements of fandom, including the logo, the band and the fight song, Hail to the Redskins.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 players rapidly trending up at Steelers training camp

Pittsburgh has yet to play their first preseason game in 2021, but here are five players who are rapidly trending up at Steelers training camp. The Pittsburgh Steelers began kicked off their training camp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but their first practice wasn’t open to the public until July 28th. While many positional outlooks remained cloudy for much of the offseason, we have recently gotten some incredible insight as to how things are shaping up early in training camp.
NFLYardbarker

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder’s mother Arlette dies

Snyder bought out his former minority partners’ stake in Washington earlier this year. Arlette owned 6.5% of the franchise at the time of her death. Snyder’s sister Michele owns 12.6%. Snyder’s father, Gerry, died in 2003. Arlette and Gerry helped Snyder get his start when he originally invested in Snyder...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter reacts to Cleveland Indians name change and new logo

The Cleveland Indians name change is official, with the club announcing on Friday that a new logo and nickname will be used starting in 2022. After years of debate, the Cleveland Indians will officially be changing the name of the team. Backlash toward the team name had been mounting for...
MLBCanton Repository

The Cleveland baseball team unveils a new team name and logo

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be the Guardians after this season. The decision ends months of discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
Washington Statechatsports.com

The Cleveland Indians announce new team name before Washington

The Washington Redskins officially dropped their controversial name over a year ago. They have been the Washington Football Team, playing under that name for the 2020 season and will continue using it until next year. Team President said the new team name will be announced in early 2022. The Cleveland...
MLBWKYC

Indians vs. Guardians: Cleveland fans note similarities of new name and logos

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Beginning next season, the Cleveland Indians will have a new name. But while the franchise announced on Friday that it will be known as the "Guardians" following the 2021 campaign, it didn't take long for fans to take to social media to note the similarities between their favorite baseball team's current name and its future one.
MLBwesb.com

Cleveland MLB Club Reveals New Name And Logo

Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will next be called the Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change this morning with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks and featuring music by the Black Keys, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLWashington Post

Washington Football Team eager for fans, competition at training camp in Richmond

It was only a year ago that Ron Rivera’s first training camp as the Washington Football Team’s coach began in the parking lot outside its Ashburn headquarters, where he greeted many players whom he had never met in person. They hadn’t had organized team activities or minicamp practices together. They wouldn’t have any preseason games and certainly wouldn’t have fans attend camp practices.
MLB27 First News

LIVE: Team reveals new Cleveland Guardians logo, meaning behind new name

(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Indians have finally announced their team’s new name, one team owner Paul Dolan says is meant to strongly represent the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. The Cleveland Guardians. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside...
NFLNBC Sports

Brandon Scherff unlikely to sign long-term contract with Washington Football Team

Washington guard Brandon Scherff is poised to play his second consecutive season on the franchise tag, and then test unrestricted free agency next year. Scherff and the team are unlikely to reach a long-term deal before Thursday’s deadline for franchise players, according to multiple reports. That means Scherff will play...
NFLtennesseestar.com

Virginia Department of Health Teams Up with Washington Football Team for Vaccine Promotion

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) teamed up Wednesday with the Washington Football Team to offer incentives for fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Richmond. “We are pleased to work with the Washington Football Team to help ensure that Training Camp is a fun, safe, and educational environment for everyone in attendance,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D. said, according to a press release. “Plus, with our mobile vaccination site set up all week at Training Camp, this is another wonderful opportunity for anyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so. Your best protection from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”
NFLxflnewshub.com

Washington Signs Former Guardians DE Bunmi Rotimi

According to reports, former NY Guardians DE Bunmi Rotimi has been signed by the Washington Football Team. Bunmi went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2017, but spent time with the Bears, and in The Spring League for the Jousters. Bunmi also played with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

NCAA will not consider restoring records of Ohio State’s 2010 football team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The wins and records from Ohio State’s 2010 football season will not be restored after all. A group of five players from that team wrote the NCAA this month after the organization began allowing players to profit off their names, images and likenesses. Ohio State vacated its wins and records from 2010 after those players were found to have sold memorabilia and/or received improper benefits from the owner of a tattoo parlor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy