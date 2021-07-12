Cancel
Paris Hilton lands a cooking show on Netflix

 19 days ago
Cooking With Paris, inspired by Hilton's January 2020 viral lasagna cooking video of the same name, promises to “turn the traditional cooking show upside down,” says Netflix in its official description. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.” Cooking with Paris premieres Aug. 4.

