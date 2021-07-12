Starz renews Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 premiere
The Power prequel series has been given a second season six days before its premiere next Sunday. “One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in statement. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0