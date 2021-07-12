‘Suspicious’ peanuts stuffed with meth found at Tennessee shipment center, feds say

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $1,577,000 worth of methamphetamine that was hidden within a SUV arriving from Mexico. Packages containing nearly 113 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection ) “This is a significant load of narcotics and it reflects the unrelenting determination of our frontline officers to uphold our border security mission and prevent these drugs from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. On July 25, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a black Chevrolet Tahoe arriving from Mexico driven by a 24-year-old U.S. citizen. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection and discovered 24 packages of methamphetamine weighing 112.65 pounds concealed within the vehicle’s tires. They seized the narcotics and the SUV. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.