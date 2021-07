The 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania game Aeterna Noctis is in development for Switch, Aeternum Game Studios has confirmed. It will launch on December 15. Aeterna Noctis is a 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania. Supported by PlayStation Spain as part of their program PlayStation Alianzas, Aeterna Noctis tells the story of the King of Darkness and the Queen of Light. They are both cursed to fight each other eternally and even death could not free them from their destiny since they have been granted the gift of immortality. Players will experience this never-ending conflict through 16 challenging levels. Each of the 16 levels included in the game is designed to be unique and different from the rest, full of dangers and hazards for the player — including more than 100 different enemies, over 20 powerful final bosses, and dozens of challenging puzzles.