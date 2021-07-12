Eco-minded wholesaler commissions wooden AS/RS

Cancel
When the Swiss electrical equipment wholesaler Winterhalter + Fenner AG decided to build a new DC, it wanted to make sure the 107,600-square-foot facility reflected its commitment to sustainable design. So the company presented its contractor, Stoecklin Logistics Inc., with an unusual request: Could the engineering firm use wood instead of steel to build the frame of its three-story automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS)?

