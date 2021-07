RAPID CITY — The winners of South Dakota Mines first Junior Bladesmithing Championship are taking home cash prizes for knife and sword blades they crafted from scratch. The annual nationwide competition is hosted by Mines’ Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering and sponsored by the university’s industrial partner, Nucor Steel. The championship challenges high school students to use traditional blacksmithing and bladesmithing methods of hand hammering or trip hammer forging to produce a blade. Students are also tasked to write a technical report detailing the science behind their work. The competition encourages high school students to work with local blacksmiths or experts in their own communities to build hands-on metalworking skills while engaging in a learning process around the science of metallurgy.