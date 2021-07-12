Kevin Matthew Kellogg was born on Nov. 17, 1993, in San Jose. Sadly, he unexpectedly passed away on July 3, 2021, at the age of 27. Since an early age, Kevin was athletically inclined, even learning to ride a two-wheel bike before the age of 2. As he grew up playing eight years of AYSO soccer, he was known for defending his team’s goal and scoring for his team in the same play. He also played several positions during five years of Little League Baseball.