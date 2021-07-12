New Technique Reduces Nicotine Levels, Harmful Compounds Simultaneously in Tobacco (image)

Combining cryogenic electron microscopy with genome mining, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, have developed a new method for discovering natural products. Chemicals derived from living organisms form the basis for more than 60 percent of pharmaceuticals, yet the discovery rate for these natural products has been slowing in recent decades, largely due to difficulties around structural characterization. To address this, the researchers used microcrystal electron diffraction, which provides unambiguous structures from submicron-sized crystals of chemical compounds not suitable for X-ray analysis, with genome mining to accelerate natural product discovery and structural elucidation. As they reported in Nature Chemical Biology this week, the researchers demonstrate their approach by rapidly determining the structure of a new 2-pyridone natural product and revising the structure of fischerin, a natural product isolated more than 25 years ago that has shown potent cytotoxicity but has ambiguous structural assignment. The work represents "a powerful approach for discovery and structural determination of novel and elusive NPs of high structural complexity," the team writes.