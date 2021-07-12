Man Accused of Murdering 87-Year-Old Dallas Woman Turns Himself In
A man suspected of murdering an 87-year-old woman in her Dallas home has turned himself in to police, ABC News reports. Authorities had been searching for 55-year-old Andre Stefan Buggs after they found the victim, Anita Daniels Thompson, dead in her home on July 6, one day after the elderly woman had called police to report an attempted home invasion. Buggs was on the run for five days before he turned himself over to police. Thompson was known as a “god-fearing woman” who supported her family, according to her daughter, Oletha Morrow. She hopes that justice will be delivered following the death of her mother. “I’m not gonna let it rest,” Morrow told The Dallas Morning News. “I’m not gonna be the one to sit down, and let it go into a cold case.”www.thedailybeast.com
