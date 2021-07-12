Man Accused of Murdering 87-Year-Old Dallas Woman Turns Himself In

A Colorado woman was abducted and waterboarded by a team of kidnappers, who accused her of being a “snitch,” according to an arrest report cited by local CBS affiliate KKTV. Seven people were arrested earlier this month in connection with the alleged kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder of the victim, whose name was withheld by KKTV. The investigation began in August 2017, when Rocky Ford, Colorado police responded to a reported burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they found the victim “crying, naked, and appeared to be very recently drenched with water.” She told police she had been tied up, blindfolded, and stuffed in the trunk of a car by five people, but was able to find a latch that opened the trunk from the inside. She then rolled out of the moving car, and tried to flag down another motorist but was struck by that person’s vehicle in the process. The woman, who had also allegedly been strung up in a doorway and burned with a curling iron, was then able to break into a nearby house and call 911, according to the arrest papers. One witness told police they didn’t call to report the crime in progress because they were “afraid of being shot.”