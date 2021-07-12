Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

6 Essential Terms to Understand in Your Homeowners Policy

By Sarah Schlichter
Laredo Morning Times
 19 days ago

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Stuffed with industry jargon and legalese, your home insurance policy isn’t exactly light reading — but that doesn’t mean you should toss it in a drawer without a glance. After all, the words in that policy could mean the difference between being completely covered for a disaster or having to pay thousands of dollars to repair your home.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Coverage#Better#Hippo Insurance#Travelers#Barnum Benefit Advisors#Nerdwallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Not Just Another Designation! The Certified Distressed Property Expert Is the Key to Helping Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure

Tony Martinez has been educating and training real estate agents for almost 30 years. As a Broker, Trainer, Coach and radio show host, he has made a tremendous impact on the careers of thousands of agents. Tony is considered by many as one of real estate’s premier speakers. As an expert on Short Sales and a National Speaker, Tony has trained over 10,000 agents on the Short Sales process.
Real EstatePauls Valley Daily Democrat

How rising construction costs could impact your homeowners insurance

If you recently started a home improvement project, you probably have noticed the rise in construction costs. According to Verisk’s (ISO) most recent 360Value Quarterly Cost Update, total reconstruction costs increased 8.1% countrywide, on average, between January 2020 and January 2021. Lumber, iron, steel and labor costs all have increased...
EconomyMotley Fool

Why Comprehensive Insurance Can Be Misleading

Drivers may be surprised to find comprehensive coverage isn't that comprehensive at all. When buying auto insurance coverage, motorists will see many different policy options. One type of coverage most insurers offer is called "comprehensive" coverage. Drivers may assume that comprehensive coverage provides all the protection that they will need....
Real Estatethebossmagazine.com

Heath Ritenour: The Importance of Homeowners Insurance

As the real estate market continues to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Census Bureau has released homeownership statistics for the first quarter of 2021. The Bureau’s April 27, 2021, report states that 65.6% of Americans own their homes. Naturally, these homeowners want to protect their biggest investment...
Real Estateinsurancebusinessmag.com

How to be proactive on home insurance risk management post-pandemic

The pandemic has fostered a strong desire for clients to upgrade livings spaces, relocate or buy vacation homes. Research from Brookings showed that major metropolitans with populations of more than one million have seen a decline since 2019 with more people moving out of urban cores and into coastal cities.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cyberresilience: Your Data Insurance Policy

In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack, businesses all over the world are getting a very loud reminder that they could be next to be compromised by a ransomware intrusion. For many, it’s not an ‘if,’ but a case of how and when. Even multinational businesses with comprehensive cybersecurity protocols in place are vulnerable. So, what should businesses do to mitigate the impact of a serious breach, prevent data loss and avoid extortion?
Posted by
Lindsay Walston

Ready To Become a Homeowner? How To Save for Your Downpayment As Quickly as Possible

If you've been thinking about buying a home, you may have already played around with an online mortgage calculator or have a general idea of how much house you can afford. For many people, the primary thing that stands in their way is coming up with a sufficient downpayment. The good news is that saving for a downpayment just takes a little bit of planning and a lot of discipline, but it is completely doable.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Reverse mortgage industry courts financial planners

The exit of major banking institutions like Wells Fargo and Bank of America from the reverse mortgage market in the past decade has made the importance of forging referral partnerships with financial planners all the more important to the proliferation of new reverse mortgage business, since proximity to a variety of clients can be key to the origination of reverse mortgages for new clients.
Economythekatynews.com

Reasons to Automate Roofing Deductibles Payments

A great deal of properties have home insurance nowadays. At least 86% of U.S. homeowners have a type of insurance in place regarding their property. While it is not required by law, home insurance is a prerequisite of having a marriage and it is a very valuable asset when it comes to protecting property.
Real Estatestoufferrealty.com

Your Guide To Homeowners Association

When considering a home that will make you part of a Homeowners Association, it is important that you completely understand what you are signing up for. If you have specific questions, it is best to talk to your real estate agent, but for information about HOAs in general, use this blog post as your guide!
CarsMotley Fool

3 Insurance Terms to Know Before Shopping for an Auto Policy

Understanding these terms can help drivers get the right coverage. Shopping for car insurance can be downright confusing. But it's crucial drivers get the right coverage, because vehicles can sometimes have expensive problems. To help ensure motorists get the best policy for their needs, there are three insurance terms to know before buying a policy.
Income Taxlynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Understanding tax terms — installment sales

If you use an installment sale to help sell property, you can benefit from tax deferral and possibly lower your overall tax bill. But you need to watch out for certain tax traps if you do. Installment sale defined. Generally, you create an installment sale when you receive payments for...
Real Estatethepennyhoarder.com

Can You Depend on Your Homeowners Insurance When the House Floods?

This is one of the first questions homeowners ask — or should ask — when they are shopping for insurance for their home:. “Does homeowners insurance cover water damage?”. The answer they are given is “it depends,” and such is the way with understanding what homeowners insurance covers and what...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hippo To Expand Insurance To Include Homeowners Association Policies

Hippo Enterprises Inc. has built upon its home insurance foundation to launch a homeowners association policy, according to a Thursday (July 22) report from Bloomberg. The company is also planning to roll out insurance for condominium associations and single-family rentals, as well as other possible customers. Hippo, which was founded...
Florida StateBay News 9

Dropped insurance policies leave Florida homeowners scrambling

MELBOURNE, Fla. — In June, 94-year-old Betty “Mary” Fonrose received a notice from her insurance company indicating it was not renewing her policy. Four insurance companies have asked Florida officials to drop more than a combined 54,000 policies. People like 94-year-old Mary Fonrose are now struggling to find insurance after...
Cell Phonesseattlepi.com

Solutions to Enrich Your Homeowner Experience

(BPT) - The past year has taught homeowners to value their dwellings not just as a place of residence, but a center of social, personal and professional lives. Many will continue to see their homes as a center of work, learning and play, as we continue adjusting to new concepts of ‘normal.’ A person’s home is also a place where they feel the most relaxed, safe and secure, and there are several ways to continue to make the home experience fun, comfortable and productive. From real estate products to home security and at-home technology resources, AARP members have access to a variety of member benefits that can help improve the homeowner experience.
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

Can I get money back if I cancel or outlive my term life insurance?

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. If you cancel or outlive your term life insurance policy,...
Career Development & AdviceThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Build Your Remote-Work Policy on a Foundation of Trust

This essay is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The New Academic Workplace,” available in the Chronicle Store. One Thursday morning in May, about 11:30, I fired off a set of work emails, adjusted a student’s history major, and set up my calendar for the next few weeks of appointments. Then I left my office and walked downstairs to my kitchen. My wife was at her laboratory and my kids at school, so the house was quiet. I emptied and reloaded the dishwasher. I took a flank steak out of the refrigerator and marinated it in soy sauce, hoisin sauce, garlic, and ginger. Then I made a sandwich and ate lunch at my kitchen table, scanning social media and the office chat on my phone. After that, I folded the laundry and started a new load. An hour had passed since I’d sent that last set of emails — I was fed, dinner was prepped, my living space was orderly, and I felt relaxed. I made a cup of tea and went upstairs to get back to work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy