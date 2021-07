Now that Counting On has come to an end, Duggar fans are wondering how the family members will pay the bills. Previously, the family made money off their various TLC shows, though there is some concern that Jim Bob Duggar didn’t pay his kids what he was supposed to. Now, the kids are having to figure out how to make money without the help of TLC. Some of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids have made successful careers for themselves, which helps. So, what is John and Abbie Duggar’s net worth and how will they survive without Counting On?