Elder Scrolls Online Update 31 Focusing on PvP Combat Changes
Zenimax Online Studios have provided a preview of Update 31 for Elder Scrolls Online with a particular focus on combat for PvP. Read on for details. The main thrust of the post is TTK (time to kill) in PvP. Chiefly, damage amounts are higher while defensive power is too low. ZOS notes this is primarily due to balance from Champion Points 2.0, in addition to stat boosting on new characters with base Weapon and Spell damage and base max resource adjustments from Update 30.www.mmorpg.com
