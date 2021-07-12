Cancel
Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips makes Walsall loan move

Kieran Phillips has made 11 first-team appearances for Huddersfield (PA Wire)

Walsall have signed striker Kieran Phillips on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Phillips made his first-team debut for Huddersfield in the FA Cup in January and has made a total of 11 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Walsall announced the signing on their official website and added: “The 21-year-old becomes the ninth signing of the summer transfer window for the Saddlers and the fourth signing in six days following the arrivals of Ash Taylor, Zak Mills and Stephen Ward last week.”

Phillips progressed through Huddersfield’s academy before switching to Everton when he was 13.

He returned to the Terriers on an initial short-term loan deal in January 2020 and signed a permanent deal with them last summer.

Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor said: “His ability to score goals is something that really attracted us to him. He is an intelligent footballer and a very good finisher.”

The Saddlers finished 19th in Sky Bet League Two last season, eight points above the relegation zone.

They appointed former Bolton and Portsmouth midfielder Taylor as a permanent replacement for Brian Dutton last month.

