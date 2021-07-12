Hundreds gather at the state Capitol to protest an extension of Gov. Ned Lamont’s pandemic-related emergency powers

A sign at the protest at the state capitol over Governor Lamont's request to extend the state of emergency in Connecticut. Sofie Brandt/The Hartford Courant

Clutching signs that read “Stop King Ned” and “Unmask our Kids,” about 250 protesters gathered outside the state Capitol on Monday to push back against Gov. Ned Lamont’s request to extend his pandemic-related emergency powers and maintain a series of executive orders dealing with public health and civil preparedness.

But for many in the crowd, the rally was about more than masks and other COVID-19 mandates. Fueled by the anger of talk radio hosts and amplified by Republican officials, the demonstration signified growing frustration over what participants say is the heavy hand of government encroaching on individual liberties, from managing the pandemic to pushing for tolls on the state’s highways.

“Our value system is being eroded, or chewed up one bite at a time … [by] socialistic liberal Democrats,” said state Sen. Henri Martin, a Republican from Bristol, and one of several members of the General Assembly to speak at the protest.

Government, Martin said, is intruding on “an unalienable right that we have to think for ourselves, to make decisions for ourselves.”

At its core, the debate over extending Lamont’s powers is about government control, said Bob Stefanowski, the GOP’s 2018 gubernatorial nominee.

“They’re trying to control every single bit of our lives,’' he said. “They want to control whether our kids wear masks, they want to control whether we can go to our house of worship, they want to control whether we can go out and have a beer at night.”

Lamont first declared a public health and civil preparedness emergency in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Those powers have been extended several times, most recently in May. They are set to expire on July 20.

State Rep. Laura Devlin, a Republican from Fairfield, voted for Lamont’s earlier requests for emergency authority. But now that the pandemic is waning, those powers are no longer needed, she said. “Enough is enough,’' she said. Lamont “has enjoyed having that control but it is time to get your legislator back at work.”

“The emergency is over, COVID has been tamed,” declared state Rep. Mark Anderson, a Republican from Granby.

Sen. Bob Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk and the Majority Leader in the state Senate, rejected Anderson’s assertion. “The pandemic is not over and the reason it’s not over is because of people at the rally,’' Duff said.

New variants of the virus have driven a sharp uptick in other states and point to the need to continue Lamont’s emergency authority, said Duff, who did not attend the rally.

“If the very people at that rally would listen to science and would wear a mask when asked, we may not need some of these continued emergency powers,’' Duff said, “but because they don’t believe in health and science and they are doing everything possible to thwart any kind of common sense, a lot of this still becomes necessary.”

Monday’s protest, which was organized by the Libertarian Party of Connecticut, came two days before the legislature is set to reconvene in a special session to consider the Democratic governor’s request to extend 11 orders, down from more than 300 at the height of the pandemic. They range from a measure giving tenants extra time to repay back rent to mandating masks in certain settings where vulnerable people could be exposed.

Lamont and his allies in the legislature say an extension to Sept. 30 would give the governor the flexibility he needs to manage COVID-19 testing and vaccinations while also allowing the state to maximize federal reimbursements.

But many at the rally said extending those powers infringes on the legislature’s authority and upends the constitutional balance of power, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is largely under control following the roll out of highly effective vaccines.

“We the people of Connecticut did our part to beat COVID,’' said Carol Platt Liebau, president of the Yankee Institute for Public Policy, a small-government think tank. “We locked down when we were told to do it because we didn’t know better. We wore masks, we followed government directives. But the emergency’s over … we know that and frankly, the governor knows it, too.

“Being ruled by edict is a recipe for disaster … as free people, we should claim for ourselves as many decisions as possible rather than meekly bowing our heads to government demands.”

To the protesters, those demands include not just extending the governor’s emergency powers and mandating masks, but also removing the religious exemptions for the school vaccination mandate, a step the legislature took earlier this year.

Jude McNeil, a 71-year-old retiree from Glastonbury, said the executive orders are part of a larger power grab by Lamont and the Democrats, who are using the pandemic to exert control over the citizenry.

“There’s no emergency,’' McNeil said, standing near the north steps of the Capitol as a light mist fell on the crowd. “This whole COVID is a scam … it’s just a virus and they blew it way out of proportion. Enough is enough, we’re here because we’re not going to take it anymore.”

McNeil said Lamont is a “fearmonger and making us feel like sheep. Well, we’re not sheep. He works for us.”

House Speaker Matt Ritter said the Republicans who spoke at the rally are pushing an “extreme agenda.” He noted that Lamont has generally received high marks for his handling of the pandemic.

“The base of the Republican Party is becoming more conservative but they don’t represent the mainstream views of Connecticut residents,’' Ritter, a Democrat from Hartford, said. Stefanowski, who is considering another run for governor in 2022 “needs to appeal to the base of the party,’' Ritter added.

The themes expressed at the rally will shape the gubernatorial race, said Ben Proto, the newly elected chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party. Lamont has not announced his plans yet but he is widely expected to seek reelection.

“You’re going to see a number of these issues coming up over the next year or so,’' Proto said. “Democrats are going to be pushing even more cultural changes and government control of people’s lives.

“This is a preview of where we’re at, starting with the religious exemption … which was an insertion of government into people’s lives,’' Proto added. “People are tired of it.”

Daniela Altimari can be reached at dnaltimari@courant.com .