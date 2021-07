Many of us in our childhood years grew up around storytelling. Did you have a favorite story that always struck a chord? Ever connect so deeply to a specific fairytale or character that you perhaps saw yourself in them? From picturing vibrant characters spring to life and dance across the pages in colorful silhouettes in The 12 Dancing Princesses, to sketching dragons and daring sword fights in my spare time at school, and yearning to be a badass like Kim Possible or Atomic Betty, the power of storytelling has kept magic alive in my life. Here, creativity is blossoming and thriving at its finest, while storytelling presents us with endless opportunities: