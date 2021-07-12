ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Seen Filming Mystery Music Video in the Bronx

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently spending time together in Miami, Florida where the rapper performed as a headliner at the Rolling Loud music festival. Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 32, are going strong! The sexy couple has been inseparable on their recent trip to Miami, Florida for the Rolling Loud music festival and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve been having a “great time” in the coastal city. “They’ve been having a great time in Miami together going out late and enjoying the scene. She loves it down there and it’s one of her favorite cities to travel to and she goes a lot. She likes the nightlife and relaxed vibe,” the source spilled to HL.