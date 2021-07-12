ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Seen Filming Mystery Music Video in the Bronx
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted shooting a new music video and engaging in plenty of PDA in New York over the weekend. Appearing together in the Bronx, Rihanna and Rocky strode out of a building before embracing, in what looked like a scene from a forthcoming music video. Although it's unclear whether they were filming a visual for his or her track, it's more likely to be a Rocky song as he revealed in May that he was 90 percent finished with his fourth studio album All Smiles.
