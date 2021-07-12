Cancel
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Seen Filming Mystery Music Video in the Bronx

By Brad Callas
Complex
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASAP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted shooting a new music video and engaging in plenty of PDA in New York over the weekend. Appearing together in the Bronx, Rihanna and Rocky strode out of a building before embracing, in what looked like a scene from a forthcoming music video. Although it’s unclear whether they were filming a visual for his or her track, it’s more likely to be a Rocky song as he revealed in May that he was 90 percent finished with his fourth studio album All Smiles.

