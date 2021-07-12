Cancel
Cazenovia, NY

Lorenzo Driving Competition returns July 17-18

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 18 days ago
The Lorenzo Driving Competition returns this summer July 17-18. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — A summer tradition in Cazenovia for more than four decades, the Lorenzo Driving Competition returns this summer after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.

The competition, held July 17-18, is privileged once again to have the great lawn of the Lorenzo State Historic Site as its backdrop.

The grounds are open, and spectators are invited to bring chairs and blankets and find a comfortable vantage point to enjoy the athleticism and finesse that defines the sport of driving.

This year’s competition will be a two-day, double Combined Test weekend.

“Planning for the format of a Combined Test allowed us to guarantee that we could offer a show when we were not certain of the status of the pandemic,” said Carol Buckhout, LDC board president.

Saturday and Sunday will start with driven dressage classes, testing the skill of horse and driver as they perform prescribed patterns with circles, diagonals and changes of gait.

Then, each team will move to a second show ring where they will navigate an intricate course of traffic cones topped with tennis balls – points lost for every ball knocked to the ground.

Saturday, also look for the Lorenzo Drive through the fields behind the mansion and carriage house. The challenge for competitors is to pace their horses to arrive at the finish at the correct, pre-set time.

Both days, spectators should plan to spend time exploring the magnificent Lorenzo mansion – the neoclassical home of John Lincklaen, founder of Cazenovia – the historic carriage collection and formal garden.

As always, there is no charge for parking or to attend any day of the competition.

Look on the Lorenzo Driving Competition Facebook page for updates and for a sneak peek at a new feature this year: A Lorenzo-themed raffle of baskets filled with all sorts of goodies including blankets, beach towels, beer and wine and the appropriate glassware.

Tickets are $5 for 10 chances and there is no need to be at the show to win.

The show organizers look forward to welcoming everyone back to the beautiful grounds of the Lorenzo State Historic Site, to an enjoyable weekend of competition and friendship, and to a safe and healthy return to this treasured part of the Cazenovia summer season.

