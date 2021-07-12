Cancel
SecretLab’s Titan Evo chair claims to offer more comfort, features, and magnets

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretLab’s new line of 2022 gaming chairs have a renewed focus on packing in more features without significantly boosting the price. It’s also making it easier to decide which one to buy. Instead of offering both the Titan and Omega chairs, it’s cramming the best aspects of each into a single model called the Titan Evo. SecretLab told The Verge that it’ll launch the Titan Evo in mid-July starting at about $20 or $30 more than the small-sized Omega chair, which is currently selling for $359.

www.theverge.com

