Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Cannon Sends Kevin Hart a Llama in Birthday Prank

By Catherine DiMeglio
talentrecap.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon sure is developing a new sense of dad jokes the more kids he has. In celebration of his seventh child, Cannon thought it would be funny to send his pal, Kevin Hart, one “kid” as a birthday prank. This “kid” however, was a llama the size of Hart himself. The hilarious practical joke has gone viral and Hart’s reaction was priceless.

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Cannon Before Hart#Wagner College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Prank
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kevin Hart confirms the return of his smash hit TV show

Comedic superstar Kevin Hart has announced that his smash hit television show is about to make a splash in its return. The star of blockbuster comedies such as Ride Along, Think Like a Man and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, told his fans that the hilarious “Real Husbands of Hollywood” will be rebooted for BET+. And he’s bringing his crew with him, including Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, DJ Smoove, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Kevin Hart On Turning Down Offer To Go To Space

It’s not the right time just yet for comedian Kevin Hart to fly to space. During his latest episode on his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart, the 42-year-old shared that he was offered to fly to space but ultimately turned down the offer, People reports. “I was offered...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Hilariously Trolls Nick Cannon's Fatherhood With Digital Billboard in LA

Kevin Hart might just be the winner of the prank war that's going on between him and Nick Cannon. Hart took to Instagram Thursday to share the digital billboard he put up in Los Angeles with Cannon's phone number on it. The billboard tells passersby who are interested in advice on fatherhood to call the father of seven before providing his cell number. The playful feud started after Cannon hilariously gave Hart a llama for his 42nd birthday earlier this month.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Give Fans A Closer Look At Zen Cannon

Nick Cannon welcomed his seventh child on June 23rd. Former Wild N’ Out girl Alyssa Scott and Cannon chose to keep the birth private until Alyssa shared a set of beautiful black and white photos with her newborn on July 4. Since then, the new parents have been thoroughly enjoying...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Hart Shares Nick Cannon's Real Phone Number to All of Atlanta With 'Fatherhood' Quip

Kevin Hart took his prank war with Nick Cannon to a new level this weekend by sharing Cannon's personal phone number with the world. Hart purchased billboards in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City with Cannon's phone number on them, joking that people should call Cannon for "advice on fatherhood" after he had three children in the space of a year. If that wasn't enough, Hart posted the billboard on Instagram as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
defpen

Kevin Hart Connects With Peacock To Launch ‘Hart To Heart’ Talk Show

Actor, producer, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart is stepping into an area that is new to him, hosting a talk show. Yes, the commercially successful comedian is teaming up with Peacock to launch his own talk show called Hart To Heart. Led by Hart, the show will feature unfiltered conversations with tastemakers, celebrities and industry leaders. As always, there will be jokes, laughter and a lesson to learn in the end.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter Monroe names modelling debut

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 10-year-old daughter Monroe has made her modelling debut. The youngster – who is a twin to brother Moroccan – transformed into a mini-me version of her famous mother for an ad for OshKosh B’Gosh’s back-to-school campaign, ‘Today Is Someday’. Monroe, who rocks denim dungarees, can...
TV & Videosthewestsidegazette.com

Kevin Hart Shares Teaser Of “Hart To Heart” Ahead Of Show’s Premiere

WASHINGTON — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart took to his Instagram account to share the clip for his Peacock Original series, “Hart to Heart.”. “Expanding my BRAND even more…This has always been a goal of mine, and now it’s a reality, people!!!!,” Hart said in the post. “Mark your calendars for August...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

BET+ revives Real Husbands of Hollywood

The Kevin Hart co-created 2013-2016 BET parody of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise is returning for a six-episode limited series revival. "We are back MITCHES!!!!!" Hart wrote on Instagram. "You talk & I listen ….this just in….I called my partners at @betplus & said the world wants Real Husbands Of Hollywood back & they want it back now….and they said then what in the hell are we waiting for???? Give the people what they want….The entire gang is back people." Hart is returning along with original cast members Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. They’ll be joined by celebrity guest stars whom Hart likes to call “friends.” Real Husbands of Hollywood was created by Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012 after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards. It ran for five seasons.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

What's Trending 7/23/21: Kanye West drops his highly anticipated tenth studio album DONDA, Kevin Hart gives payback to Nick Cannon by putting his cell phone number on billboards

O He has released his highly anticipated tenth studio album DONDA. o Last night fans celebrated the return of Ye during his special Kanye West Presents: A Donda Listening Event on Apple Music that streamed live from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. o His ex-wife Kim Kardashian and all 4 of their...
TV & VideosPosted by
BET

Kevin Hart And Jesse Collins To Produce ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Limited Series For BET+

Your favorite husbands are back. After five years, the Real Husbands Of Hollywood crew is giving the climb to fame, fortune and virality one last go, this time on BET+. Members of the original cast set to return for the six-part limited series, include Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. Naturally, there will be a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars that will make appearances as well.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Kevin Hart TV Series Is Getting A Streaming Service Revival

Kevin Hart has long since reached the stage of his career where he's surpassed being only a stand up comedian in most people's eyes. The famous funny man has starred in a number of beloved movies just in the past decade, with titles like the Jumanji franchise and Central Intelligence on his resume, is currently delivering even more laughs on Peacock with Snoop Dogg for their Olympic coverage, and there are also many upcoming Kevin Hart movies in the works. Now, though, the comedian / actor / producer is headed back to television (but definitely not into space) for a streaming revival of one of his shows.
TV & Videosweisradio.com

Brittnay Daniel & Pooch Hall join ‘The Game’ reboot; ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ revived at BET+; and more

Brittnay Daniel and Pooch Hall, two of the original The Game stars, are coming back for the Paramount+ reboot. The two have signed on to make special appearances on the ten-episode series, with Daniel to reprise her role as Kelly Pitts and Hall as Derwin Davis. New cast members include Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron and Analisa Velez. As previously reported, the new series is set in Las Vegas and centers on a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.” A release date for The Game has yet to be announced.
Celebritieskb101fm.com

Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls joke about their hostility toward Nick Cannon for his role in ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’

In Netflix’s new romantic comedy Resort to Love, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls play brothers who don’t seem to have that much in common besides their mutual interest in aspiring singer Erica, played by Christina Milian. The two actors, who admit they’ve been fanboys of Milian since her self-titled debut album in 2001, say they jumped at the opportunity to work with the talented star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy