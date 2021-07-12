Nick Cannon Sends Kevin Hart a Llama in Birthday Prank

The Kevin Hart co-created 2013-2016 BET parody of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise is returning for a six-episode limited series revival. "We are back MITCHES!!!!!" Hart wrote on Instagram. "You talk & I listen ….this just in….I called my partners at @betplus & said the world wants Real Husbands Of Hollywood back & they want it back now….and they said then what in the hell are we waiting for???? Give the people what they want….The entire gang is back people." Hart is returning along with original cast members Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. They’ll be joined by celebrity guest stars whom Hart likes to call “friends.” Real Husbands of Hollywood was created by Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012 after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards. It ran for five seasons.