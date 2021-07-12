Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

How these 3 entrepreneurs made their first dollar online (and you can too)

By Jordan Bishop
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehdCc_0auWSiLd00

It’s fairly easy to see how entrepreneurs make their money today: whether it’s through affiliate marketing or YouTube, their business models are often in plain sight. But what about how those same entrepreneurs made their first dollar online? How do we discover that?

As it turns out, the easiest way is to ask them, which is why Ladders asked three entrepreneurs to step into the archives and share how they made their first buck on the web.

1. Brooks Conkle

In 10 words or less, how did you earn your first dollar online?

I got paid to surf the web in 1999.

Explain your first online venture in greater detail.

In 1999, my computer tech friend told me that I could get paid to surf the web. “No way!” I thought to myself. So I checked out this company, AllAdvantage, and signed up. AllAdvantage paid you to surf the web and shared revenue from the ads that you viewed.

This business model was cutting-edge in 1999. After weeks of web surfing, I received an actual check in the mail for $20 or so. I thought it was great. Then the company went bust. There were no advertisers to sign up to promote when the dot-com bubble happened in 2000. But what an experience!

What are you working on now?

Today, I’m a content creator for multiple brands I own and operate.

What’s the connection between the first dollar you made online and your current business?

I was a high school kid and was a part of a revenue-sharing deal. I didn’t know that term then — I only knew I was getting paid to surf the web — but that concept is still one of the ways I generate income today. Anytime you’re a part of an affiliate program (eg. the YouTube Partner Program), you get paid a percentage of the revenue for your activity. In 1999, I made money viewing ads, and in 2021 I create content that helps provide value and drive sales.

2. Hailey Lucas

In 10 words or less, how did you earn your first dollar online?

Freelance copywriting.

Explain your first online venture in greater detail.

During my junior year in college, I went on a month-long study abroad trip to India. It was my first time traveling abroad, and after such an incredible experience, I knew I couldn’t stay in my university town. There were too many experiences out there for me.

I had no idea how I was going to make it work or what I was doing, but I stumbled across freelance copywriting and decided it was something I could do as someone who always had a knack for writing and sales.

From there, I did what any millennial trying to make it online does these days: I slapped “Freelance Copywriter” in my Instagram bio and started building my brand online. I transferred the remainder of my university courses online, packed my bags, and moved to Spain on my own.

I was pretty good at the whole Instagram marketing thing, fortunately, and quickly landed my first ever client, a $1,600 monthly retainer (who had no clue they were my first client). I managed to build a strong presence on Instagram, dominated all of the relevant copywriting and content writer hashtags, and developed an interesting enough blog to draw people in. It worked.

I operated with Beyoncé-level confidence and it paid off ten-fold. Anytime I received inquiries, I always went for new projects, even if I had no clue what I was doing. I figured everything out as I went along, learning the skills I needed along the way.

I got my start as a freelance copywriter and became highly sought after for those skills, but my hunger for knowledge led to me picking up many more skills, which is how I operate as a strategist and consultant today.

What are you working on now?

Today, I am a content marketing consultant to B2B SaaS companies, specializing in sales platforms and the tools that integrate with them.

What’s the connection between the first dollar you made online and your current business?

Copywriting and content writing introduced me to content marketing, which led to me gaining new skills in search engine optimization, public relations, and content strategy. Now, I consult with some of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies.

3. Wesley Cherisien

In 10 words or less, how did you earn your first dollar online?

I sold exercise gear on Amazon.

Explain your first online venture in greater detail.

After doing some research on private labeling, I dove into the world of creating, designing and building my own branded products. I worked with overseas manufacturers to create exercise accessories and grew a bestselling product line on Amazon.

What are you working on now?

Today, I run a consultancy for small businesses.

What’s the connection between the first dollar you made online and your current business?

My product line on Amazon eventually failed because competitors replicated my exact product and began competing on price. I learned the value of creating a unique selling proposition while trademarking and protecting the brand (and asset) you’re building for the long term.

My private label products also showed me the importance of building a powerful brand and a loyal customer base. Today, I help small businesses do the same thing.

In business as in life, there’s no perfect way to get started: the key is to throw a lot at the wall and see what sticks. These three entrepreneurs are perfect examples. Their early income streams did not stand the test of time, but the lessons they pulled from them did.

My story, of course, is largely the same. Today, I make money writing about investment newsletters and trading platforms, but it wasn’t always this way.

I got my start just like many others: finding and filling a gap in the market. In my case, it was buying iPhone cases on eBay and selling them on Etsy, textbook marketplace arbitrage. The lessons I learned from that experience have helped me to build a global team and recognize new market opportunities today.

Everyone starts from a different place, which is part of what makes the journey so exciting. Perhaps the grandest allure, though, is that you also don’t quite know where you’re going to end up in your career. And that, in the end, is a beautiful thing.

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Consultant#Instagram Marketing#Entrepreneurs#Alladvantage#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
eBay
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

10 two-minute habits that will change your life

For most of us, mornings are rough. We snooze, wake, repeat. Jump out of bed. Java. And then start firing off emails and Slacks. It’s no way to greet the day and its disruptive energy that carries into our work. To help you kick-start your day the right way, here...
SciencePosted by
Ladders

What Harvard scientists say about goal setting

Studies show that goal setting can increase your success compared to those who don’t do this. Setting SMART goals is essential to actually achieve your goals. You should have both short and long-term goals. The science is in from Harvard, and it turns out that goal setting can be one...
MarketingNewsTimes

Discover the Digital Marketing Strategies to Make Your Brand Stand Out

During the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce experienced a massive boom as consumers and companies did business online with greater frequency. As a result, the internet is a more crowded shopping space than ever with the global digital ad spend projected to surpass $389 billion in 2021. But while your niche likely...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

12 Pieces of Consumer Data Every Small Business Should Collect

Businesses have access to a treasure trove of valuable customer data, from how their audience is engaging with a social media post to their feedback on a product or service. When properly collected and analyzed, this data is invaluable for improving the customer experience — but you need to be collecting the right data.
Economymartechseries.com

Foxhound Releases 3 Transformational Trends in Content Marketing

Content marketing is the future of digital marketing. ”We are, at present, in the midst of a historic transformation for brands and companies everywhere,” writes Alexander Jutkowitz for his article Content Marketing Revolution in Harvard Business Review, “and it centers on content.”. Indeed, in order to stay relevant as a...
Retailmoneycrashers.com

11 Online Shopping Hacks You Can Use to Save Thousands of Dollars

American retail e-commerce sales (retail purchases made online) increased by nearly 39% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the first quarter of 2020. During the same period, retail e-commerce sales accounted for about 13.6% of all U.S. retail sales. These figures are impressive. They at least partially reflect...
Personal FinanceThrive Global

13 Fears Entrepreneurs Often Face (and How to Overcome Them)

Fear is a paralyzing emotion and can stop even the most experienced business owners in their tracks. For entrepreneurs — who count on moving forward as a way to keep their businesses thriving — letting fear get out of hand can be debilitating. But like any business leader, the members...
EconomyThrive Global

How Entrepreneurs Stay Laser-Focused and Crush It (+ Best Practices)

You’ve seen how successful entrepreneurs achieve their goals one after the other. You’ve seen them do more than they should within 24 hours. You’ve also seen them build and grow thriving businesses. But you can’t seem to finish a single task without checking your email or responding to that one...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Is How to Sell Drugs online (Fast) season 4 happening?

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who binge-watched every episode of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)‘s third season in one day. It was a great season from start to finish, and it was almost impossible to not want to watch the next episode. We’re not the only ones that felt this way as Rotten Tomatoes audiences also couldn’t get enough of the newest season, giving season 3 a solid 78%.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

Learn How Google Analytics Can Help Your Company Thrive

In the digital age, business is a numbers game as billions of people spend hours each day online shopping, browsing, watching, reading, and consuming. All of those people are potential revenue drivers for your business and it's imperative that you know precisely how your pages and sites are performing. That's why Google Analytics can be so valuable. GA offers a ton of valuable metrics to help you better understand and serve your audience.
Dallas, TXbloombergtax.com

How Tax Professionals Can Grow a TikTok Following (Podcast)

Misinformation can spread easily on social media, but some tax professionals are using their viral platforms to educate users about tax basics. Sure you’re used to seeing tax on LinkedIn and #TaxTwitter, but what about TikTok?. On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly Philliips Erb is joined by Duke...
Food & DrinksKHON2

Best condiments you can order online

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Food would be bland without condiments. Who wants a sandwich without mustard? Or to not have ketchup to dunk their fries into? Typically, your sauce options are limited by what you can find at your local grocery store, but buying condiments online opens up a whole world of opportunity.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy