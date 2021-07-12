Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Capitol Police to use Army surveillance gear to monitor Americans and ‘identify emerging threats’

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Capitol Police will start using Army surveillance equipment to monitor Americans as part of a larger effort to improve security and turn the force into “an intelligence-based protective agency” in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Last week, the USCP took possession of...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 175

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Search And Seizure#Uscp#Pssg M#Defense#Pentagon#The Capitol Police#The Washington Times#Muslim#Roll Call#Foia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Military
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSNew York Post

FBI urges monitoring of ‘family members and peers’ for extremism

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Americans over the weekend to keep an eye on friends and family members for “signs of mobilization to violence” as part of the Biden administration’s continued focus on domestic extremism. “Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Wounded vets, GOP reps blast ATF pistol brace rule: ‘makes majority of law-abiding veterans criminals overnight’

Wounded veterans, along with Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), on Wednesday blasted proposed pistol brace regulations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which “would make a majority of law-abiding veterans and first responders criminals overnight.”. According to a letter sent to the...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US Capitol Police ordered to arrest staff, visitors who refuse to wear mask in House side of Capitol complex

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) was directed to arrest visitors and staff members who refuse to wear a mask while in the House portion of the Capitol complex, a memo issued by USCP Chief Thomas Manger revealed Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reimposed the mask mandate in the House this week after the Centers for Disease Control once again changed its position on masks, asserting even those who are vaccinated should cover up.
Congress & Courtswphm.net

Key senators announce deal on emergency security funding for Capitol police

(NEW YORK) — Two key senators announced a bipartisan deal on a $2.1 billion emergency security supplemental bill to send much-needed funding to Capitol Police and the National Guard, as law enforcement officers were recounting to members of the House their gripping, harrowing tales of confrontations with former President Donald Trump’s supporters rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Capitol Police deny arrest threat for flouting Pelosi mask mandate

US Capitol Police said Thursday there was “no reason” to arrest visitors and staff members who refuse to comply with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s renewed COVID-19 mask mandate. The latest face covering furor began after Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) tweeted a copy of a bulletin for police stating: “If a...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Riot Officer Shares Voicemail Death Threat

A Washington, D.C., police officer who was beaten unconscious during the Capitol riot shared a voicemail from a supporter of Donald Trump wishing him death Tuesday night. Speaking to Don Lemon on CNN, Michael Fanone played harrowing audio he said he had received while testifying on Capitol Hill earlier that day about Jan. 6. The caller said, “You’re so full of s--t, you little f---ot f--ker. You’re a little p---y… You’re a lying f--k… How about all the scummy Black f--king scum destroying our cities and burning them… I wish they would have killed all you scumbags, ‘cause you people are scum. They stole the election from Trump… Too bad they didn’t beat the s--t out of you more.” Fanone responded, “This is what happens to tell the truth in Trump’s America.” Fanone, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the attacks on him during the attempted insurrection, has advocated for investigations into the events of Jan. 6 since it happened and has met with stone-faced Republican opposition. He shared the voicemail the same night as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson scoffed at the officer’s testimony from the safety of his studio, joking that Fanone was a cynical political ploy and literally laughing at him.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
KRMG

Senate OKs bill to secure Capitol, help Afghans with visas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An emergency spending bill passed by the Senate 98-0 on Thursday would bolster security at the Capitol and repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection. The $2.1 billion bill would also increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Senate Passes Bill to Fund Capitol Police, National Guard, Resettlement of Afghans Who Helped U.S. Troops

A $2.1 billion bill to fund the Capitol Police, National Guard and resettlement of Afghans who helped U.S. troops sailed through the Senate Thursday afternoon on a 98-0 vote. The bill was brokered by Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, the two top lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee. The deal, which also provides funding for COVID-19-related measures around the Capitol complex, was reached amid reports that the Capitol Police was set to run out of money in the coming weeks.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Congress passes emergency Capitol security money, Afghan aid

Congress overwhelmingly passed a $2.1 billion Capitol security bill that addresses several concerns brought about from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and increases the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. The bill, which passed on a 98-0 vote in the Senate, includes funding...

Comments / 175

Community Policy