Glowing Milky Way Photo Makes Red Terrain of Arizona Look Like an Alien Planet

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red rock mountains in the American Southwest look like they belong on another planet. Photography further proves this fact, as shown by Derek Culver in his awe-inspiring image of the twisted rock formations of the Vermillion Cliffs Wilderness in Arizona. Lit by the light of the Milky Way, this otherworldly scene has a haunting appeal while at the same time, begging you to explore its alluring rocky terrain.

