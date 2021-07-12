Cancel
Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ rakes in $80 million at box office

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and Marvel's superhero adventure "Black Widow" captured a massive $80 million in its first weekend, crushing the benchmark for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

