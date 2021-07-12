Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ rakes in $80 million at box office

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” will easily sail to the top of box office charts when it opens in movie theaters on Friday.
The family-friendly fantasy adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is expected to generate at least $25 million from 4,200 North American locations over the weekend, with some estimates projecting an opening north of $30 million. Even by pandemic standards, that wouldn’t be a particularly strong start for a movie that cost $200 million to produce, not including marketing fees.
However, “Jungle Cruise” won’t be relying solely on box office revenues to turn a profit. Since the film is debuting simultaneously...
