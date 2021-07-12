Cancel
Paris Hilton Gets Netflix Cooking Show Inspired by Viral Lasagna Video

By Reid Nakamura
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paris Hilton has lined up a cooking show at Netflix inspired by her viral lasagna video from last year, the streamer announced Monday. The six-episode series, titled “Cooking With Paris,” promises to “turn the traditional cooking show upside down,” according to Netflix’s description. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

